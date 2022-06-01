On Board Sunseeker 90 Ocean, a Luxury Yacht That Boasts Incredible Outdoor Spaces

Sunseeker is offering an official tour of its spectacular 90 Ocean, a vessel designed to maximize space without any compromise on comfort and style. With massive outdoor areas, this yacht is also bound to be filled with plenty of high-end amenities.
Measuring just over 27 meters (89 ft) in length, 90 Ocean comes with significantly increased volume. Compared to other vessels in the Ocean range, the yacht's deck space grew by 30 percent. That's thanks to the large beam and upright bow that brings interior capacity forward.
Speaking of the beam, this vessel is very wide. At 7.1 meters (23.0 ft), it offers more than enough space for outdoor areas. Perhaps the most striking feature is the large beach club, which takes guests closer to the water.
The well-thought area is ideal for family and friends, and it can house one good-sized tender and two SeaBobs in dedicated self-draining lockers. There's space for a jet ski as well, and it even comes with a built-in BBQ.
It also features transformational sunbeds, which appear when a door lifts up to 90 degrees. This allows owners to access all the gear that is stored under the main deck. From this area, passengers can use the stairs to get to the aft cockpit, which acts as an extension of the beach club. There, they will find a wet bar, drawer fridges, an ice maker, and a glass bar top. The aft cockpit can actually be separated from the beach club via a fold-down privacy screen.
The interior is also pretty spacious. On the main deck, you'll find a lounging area and a dining space surrounded by large windows that allow natural light to bathe the inside. The galley is positioned forward, and it has direct access to the side deck.
The lower deck features four cabins, comprising a VIP, two double cabins, and the master's stateroom. The flybridge is bigger than a comparable yacht. It has a full wet bar, which includes another integrated BBQ. Owners also have the option of adding an infinity pool.
In terms of performance, 90 Ocean is powered by a MAN diesel engine that delivers 3,746 hp. That's enough to make the yacht navigate across the water at 31 mph (27 kph). When cruising at 14 mph (22 kph), the vessel can cover a 2,071-mile (3,334 km) distance.
Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of this stunning 27-meter (89-ft) yacht.
