Omega's New Super Racing Watch Goes Back to Motorsports, Still Just Another Speedmaster

Omega recently launched a new addition to its Speedmaster collection, called the Super Racing. The timepiece itself is an important release as it ushers in an innovation in the watchmaking world which will improve the accuracy and desirability of future Omega products.
However, when we talk about the good, we must also talk about the bad and the ugly. Allow me to explain what I mean by that, starting with the fact that Omega is one of the most well-known Swiss watchmakers, a brand with an esteemed heritage.
Despite that, the brand produces a handful of watches based on quartz movements, which is a big deal-breaker in the luxury watch business. The worst offender when it comes to that happens to be a Speedmaster. The first piece in the collection to be associated with James Bond, to be precise.
That leads us to the fact that Omega is diluting its own name, using the association with James Bond to boost sales. The brand constantly releases new models, making it feel as if it is trying to milk its customers for all their money. Needless to say, this is not befitting for such a highly esteemed brand.
Compounding that issue, Omega heavily relies on the fact that the Speedmaster is known as the moon watch. That was and still is a very special achievement, which is again diluted by the brand’s endless stream of new releases and special editions, with over 100 different variations of the Speedmaster made to date.
Even with all the negative aspects that drag the brand down, Omega is still a great watchmaker. It offers a myriad of gorgeous and amazingly intricate timepieces to choose from. On top of that, Omega has a lot of engineering achievements and innovations under its belt.
This could help the brand become desirable again in the eyes of many collectors who have lost faith. And Omega seems to be aware of that, as the recently released Super Racing that celebrated ten years since the announcement of the revolutionary Aqua Terra does just that.
The Super Racing retains the 15,000 Gauss resistance and boasts a unique improvement in precision. Omega’s new Spirate system introduces an anti-magnetic balance spring that can be adjusted in stiffness as well as length. This allows the Super Racing to have a METAS (The Federal Institute of Metrology) certified precision of 0/+2 seconds per day.
This is a refreshing innovation considering the Speedmaster was meant to be a motorsports-focused watch before it went into space. This indicates that Omega aims to reposition this watch as the frontrunner when it comes to racing chronographs.
However, being a chronograph is not the only complication present on this watch. The new Super Racing also sports a date feature as well as a time-zone complication, which is very challenging to build into a watch.
The design pays homage to the Aqua Terra, as it includes a black and honey-yellow color pattern. The dial has a motorsport-inspired theme with the minute marker and honeycomb pattern, further hinting that this watch goes back to the roots of the Speedmaster collection.
All things considered, the Super Racing is a great release from Omega. It is a refreshing take on the Speedmaster, building on the brand’s tradition to innovate.
Discover the first watch to include OMEGA's new fine-tune Spirate™ System. The Speedmaster Super Racing, which offers a clear view of the tiny device through the caseback. https://t.co/9IZYhQCWSP#Speedmaster pic.twitter.com/sXWaE3fapC— OMEGA (@omegawatches) January 26, 2023