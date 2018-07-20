Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten, 25, Killed by Car Thieves

A 25-year-old figure skater from Kazakhstan, Denis Ten, who made history at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 has been stabbed in a foiled car robbery. He died at the hospital.
The BBC confirms that Denis Ten, the young figure skater, was pronounced dead at a local hospital 3 hours after admission. He had been stabbed in the thigh by 2 men who were trying to steal his car mirrors.
Reports in the local media suggest that Ten might have surprised the thieves in the process of taking his car mirrors and may have even tried to stop them. One of them stabbed him in the leg and left him at the scene. Ambulance arrived quickly and took him to the hospital, but he succumbed from the injury hours later. The incident occurred in Ten’s native Almaty.
One of the thieves is already in police custody, while police are looking for the other. Ten’s passing is being mourned by the international sporting community and his country’s leaders.
Ten was known as a twice World Championships medalist and he won bronze at Sochi 2014. He also competed in this year’s Olympics in PyeongChang but he placed 27th because he was still recovering from injuries.
He was born in Almaty but spent part of his early training years in the U.S., in California, being mentored by coach Franck Carroll. The International Skating Union speaks of the young athlete as a “a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man.”
“His outstanding achievements glorified our country and helped popularize sport among youth,” the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, said in a statement to the media. “Denis was not only a prominent athlete, whose talent was recognized and revered in many countries of the world, but also a man of marked individuality, a true patriot.”
Reports in the local media suggest that Ten might have surprised the thieves in the process of taking his car mirrors and may have even tried to stop them. One of them stabbed him in the leg and left him at the scene. Ambulance arrived quickly and took him to the hospital, but he succumbed from the injury hours later. The incident occurred in Ten’s native Almaty.
One of the thieves is already in police custody, while police are looking for the other. Ten’s passing is being mourned by the international sporting community and his country’s leaders.
Ten was known as a twice World Championships medalist and he won bronze at Sochi 2014. He also competed in this year’s Olympics in PyeongChang but he placed 27th because he was still recovering from injuries.
He was born in Almaty but spent part of his early training years in the U.S., in California, being mentored by coach Franck Carroll. The International Skating Union speaks of the young athlete as a “a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man.”
“His outstanding achievements glorified our country and helped popularize sport among youth,” the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, said in a statement to the media. “Denis was not only a prominent athlete, whose talent was recognized and revered in many countries of the world, but also a man of marked individuality, a true patriot.”