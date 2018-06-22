XXXTentacion Murderer in Custody After Police Car Chase

Police have in custody one of the two men who shot and killed rapper XXXTentacion the other day, in the parking lot of a motorcycle dealership.
The investigation is treating the shooting in broad daylight as a robbery / drive-by-type of incident. XXX died on the spot after being shot in the neck, in his BMW i8, while the two assailants made their escape by means of a Dodge Journey with tinted windows.
Eyewitnesses on the scene told the cops that one of the attackers took a Louis Vuitton bag from XXX’s car before fleeing, supporting the theory that they knew he’d carry cash with him and planned the hit in advance.
One of the men has been caught, TMZ reports. His name is Dedrick D. Williams, is 22 years old, has a very long rap sheet with violent offenses, and followed XXX on Instagram.
He was caught after a police chase on I-95 and initially arrested for driving without a license. The report doesn’t say whether he was behind the wheel of the car seen at the scene of the crime, but all clues would point to that. Either that, or Williams had an incredible stroke of bad luck.
Williams was booked on first-degree murder and denied bail because of his record and the violence of the crime committed. TMZ says that police have 2 more arrest warrants issued, but no one else in custody right now.
“[Williams] has previous arrests for cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm and grand theft auto,” the report notes. It doesn’t mention any connection he may have had with the 20-year-old rapper.
Shortly after XXX’s death, rumors started making the rounds that he had been concerned about his safety in recent weeks, even thinking about beefing up security. At the time of his death, he was alone, so it looks like he didn’t see those plans through.
