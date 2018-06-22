autoevolution
 

XXXTentacion Murderer in Custody After Police Car Chase

22 Jun 2018, 11:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Artists
Police have in custody one of the two men who shot and killed rapper XXXTentacion the other day, in the parking lot of a motorcycle dealership.
130 photos
BMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster
The investigation is treating the shooting in broad daylight as a robbery / drive-by-type of incident. XXX died on the spot after being shot in the neck, in his BMW i8, while the two assailants made their escape by means of a Dodge Journey with tinted windows.

Eyewitnesses on the scene told the cops that one of the attackers took a Louis Vuitton bag from XXX’s car before fleeing, supporting the theory that they knew he’d carry cash with him and planned the hit in advance.

One of the men has been caught, TMZ reports. His name is Dedrick D. Williams, is 22 years old, has a very long rap sheet with violent offenses, and followed XXX on Instagram.

He was caught after a police chase on I-95 and initially arrested for driving without a license. The report doesn’t say whether he was behind the wheel of the car seen at the scene of the crime, but all clues would point to that. Either that, or Williams had an incredible stroke of bad luck.

Williams was booked on first-degree murder and denied bail because of his record and the violence of the crime committed. TMZ says that police have 2 more arrest warrants issued, but no one else in custody right now.

[Williams] has previous arrests for cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm and grand theft auto,” the report notes. It doesn’t mention any connection he may have had with the 20-year-old rapper.

Shortly after XXX’s death, rumors started making the rounds that he had been concerned about his safety in recent weeks, even thinking about beefing up security. At the time of his death, he was alone, so it looks like he didn’t see those plans through.
XXXTentacion BMW i8 police theft
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
 
 