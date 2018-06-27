Builders Chase Moped Thieves Away, After Attack on Mother and Toddler

So this I know is happening everywhere but this was Sandpits Road Tw10 -21st June 12;35 broad daylight. Mother and child attached. And some #Heroes in a lorry chased them off. Call 101 or 999 if u know these scumbags.. pic.twitter.com/eOQObkBqQk — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) June 26, 2018

Another incident is making headlines worldwide, after a group of 4 moped thieves attacked a mother and her toddler in broad daylight, in an exclusive residential area in south-west London. To the assistance of the 2 victims came a group of builders who had gotten off a truck.Video of the incident was captured on CCTV and was shared on Twitter by British personality and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden. The fact that it happened close from her Richmond home explains why she was among the first to tweet about it.It shows one scooter and one bike pulling over in a side alley, with 2 riders getting off. The vehicles eventually drive away, while the 2 men, dressed all in black and with their helmets still on, wait for someone to come by so they can mug them.Someone does eventually come: a mother and her young son, and they head straight to her. Visibly frightened, she picks up the child and darts across the busy street, with an incoming truck nearly missing her. From it descent workers, armed with whatever tools they laid their hands on, who give chase to the thieves.They didn’t catch them: the thieves had made sure their escape vehicles were waiting for them on the narrow street. The builders couldn’t continue the chase on foot, and there was no way a car would have fitted through the street to continue it.Police have confirmed the incident and are asking for help with identifying the culprits. No arrests have been made yet.“Police were called [...] after a woman was approached by four men on a black moped and motorbike who demanded her jewelry,” the statement says. “They threatened her and a young child who was with her. No injuries were reported No weapon was seen, although it was intimated.”“Members of the public went to the woman's assistance and the suspects fled empty-handed. The suspects were all wearing black clothing,” the statement continues.