Olive Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is The Alternative Martini

A brand new PTS Olive Green (olivgrün; non-metallic UNI; 274) 991.2 GT3 has recently been delivered to PTSRS reader @frankwjd in Switzerland. The owner has christened it the “Christmas Grinch”. While this example sports the satin platinum wheels, the owner actually specced his in satin aluminum. Personally as an advocate for silver wheels, I’d say this color suits the satin platinum pretty well, but I’d go for the satin aluminum. A word of caution: Having seen 274 in person before, this photo makes it look a tad yellower and more vibrant than it really is. Photo courtesy of the owner via Rennlist. #PTSRS // Make sure to enter in the giveaway if you haven’t already - details in the previous post.

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Dec 21, 2017 at 1:16pm PST