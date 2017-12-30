Olive Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is The Alternative Martini

We're talking about a rear-engined hero that comes dressed in Olive Green - What? Everybody knows Martini goes well with olives.
Nevertheless, before moving on, we need to point out that the PTSRS Instagram page, which delivered this image and whose owner has checked out the color in person, has a message to deliver: " Having seen 274 [the color code] in person before, this photo makes it look a tad yellower and more vibrant than it really is,
"
The coupe comes with satin platinum wheels, with these trying to conceal banana-colored calipers, which show the presence of a rather expensive option, namely PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware. Another such option involves the full-LED headlights, which come in Silver.
As far as the cabin of this Porscha
is concerned, the image we have here only allows it to notice one detail, albeit with this making quite a difference. We're talking about the full bucket seats, which make this machine even more suitable for spending time on the circuit.
Returning the actual Martini 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 we mentioned in the intro, we showed
you the car on Friday. The thing started out in life as a white example of the GT3, while receiving a partial wrap to achieve its visual goal.
Nevertheless, with the Touring Package incarnation of the GT3 now on its way to owners, it's only a matter of time until the TP cars start getting wraps of the kind. And you can be sure that we'll bring these to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them.
A brand new PTS Olive Green (olivgrün; non-metallic UNI; 274) 991.2 GT3 has recently been delivered to PTSRS reader @frankwjd in Switzerland. The owner has christened it the “Christmas Grinch”. While this example sports the satin platinum wheels, the owner actually specced his in satin aluminum. Personally as an advocate for silver wheels, I’d say this color suits the satin platinum pretty well, but I’d go for the satin aluminum. A word of caution: Having seen 274 in person before, this photo makes it look a tad yellower and more vibrant than it really is. Photo courtesy of the owner via Rennlist. #PTSRS // Make sure to enter in the giveaway if you haven’t already - details in the previous post.
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Dec 21, 2017 at 1:16pm PST