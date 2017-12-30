autoevolution
 

Olive Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is The Alternative Martini

Despite the fact that we've brought you plenty of 2018 911 GT3 examples so far, we've only had the pleasure of showing you a Martini livery Gen 2 GT3 once until now. Well, here we are, back in the game of delivering the latest social media Zuffenhausen machine spottings and this time around we've brought along an alternative take on the Martini theme.
We're talking about a rear-engined hero that comes dressed in Olive Green - What? Everybody knows Martini goes well with olives.

Nevertheless, before moving on, we need to point out that the PTSRS Instagram page, which delivered this image and whose owner has checked out the color in person, has a message to deliver: " Having seen 274 [the color code] in person before, this photo makes it look a tad yellower and more vibrant than it really is,"

The coupe comes with satin platinum wheels, with these trying to conceal banana-colored calipers, which show the presence of a rather expensive option, namely PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware. Another such option involves the full-LED headlights, which come in Silver.

As far as the cabin of this Porscha is concerned, the image we have here only allows it to notice one detail, albeit with this making quite a difference. We're talking about the full bucket seats, which make this machine even more suitable for spending time on the circuit.

Returning the actual Martini 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 we mentioned in the intro, we showed you the car on Friday. The thing started out in life as a white example of the GT3, while receiving a partial wrap to achieve its visual goal.

Nevertheless, with the Touring Package incarnation of the GT3 now on its way to owners, it's only a matter of time until the TP cars start getting wraps of the kind. And you can be sure that we'll bring these to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them.


 

