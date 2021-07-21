Old VW Golf Sleeper Has Hypercar-Rivaling Power, Runs the Half-Mile in 16s

How much power does your dream car have? In the region of 1,000 HP or slightly more? If so, then there is a good chance that this old Volkswagen Golf would smoke it.
Part of the Mk4 generation of the popular German compact hatchback, this VW Golf started life in the R32 configuration. The VR6 engine used to pump out nearly 240 brake horsepower, which made it a very fun-to-drive car back in the day.
Having paid a rather long visit to Don Octane, it has learned what bougie means, because it has more power than the Bugatti Veyron. The video uploader states that the Golf R32 in question dons no less than 1,200 HP, which are likely metric, and in excess of 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque.
As a result, it would give most modern supercars a run for their money down the quarter-, half- or full-mile. Subsequently, it might be back at the start line for more racing, before its ad-hoc rivals realize the destruction that just occurred.
Unfortunately, no high-end exotic machines were beaten into submission on at the Race1000 event at the Neuhardenberg Airport, in Germany. Not in front of the camera at least, which is definitely a pity, as who wouldn’t have wanted to see such a race.
Nonetheless, the old VW Golf R32 got to put its money where its mouth is against the clock, down the half-mile. At the end of the course, the stopwatch indicated a little under 16 seconds, at almost 325 kph (202 mph), in the second run, which felt like a mere walk in the park from where we’re standing.
But we’d better let you watch the vid for yourselves, as it is only a little over two-and-a-half minutes long. So, without further ado, that play button wants to be hit.
