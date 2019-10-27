2020 Volkswagen Golf R32 Rendering Is a Reminder of Big-Engined Hatchbacks

"German car" is an expression that used to mean something completely different about 20 years ago. Back then, it meant a vehicle with brand new engineering and technology that you probably couldn't get anywhere else.
Of course, this mainly applied to luxury flagships with monster engines, but even Volkswagen got in on the action. The company went from basically just making economy boxes to overequipped, overengineered machines like the first Touareg or Phaeton.
Somewhere around that time, they also created some unique compacts, like the Golf 5 R, one of the most unique hot hatchbacks of all time. Now, we're not saying the modern Golf 7.5 R isn't better in almost every way - performance, economy, dynamics - but that 3.2-liter V6 was something special.
Even today, the melody of its six cylinders is enough to be associated with its exhaust configuration, which had two round pipes slightly spaced out in the middle of the diffuser, like you see being added to this 2020 Golf rendering by j.b.cars.
What does the R32 have to do with the 2020 Golf? Nothing at all right now, though we firmly believe that HGP will find a way to retrofit a V6 under the hood of the new model, maybe in a 700 horsepower turbo setup that demolishes supercars in drag races.
Of course, Volkswagen plans to launch its own Golf 8 R, probably around this time in 2020. But it will be motivated by a 2-liter turbo, maybe helped by a mild-hybrid system and capable of punching its way to 330 horsepower.
It's a good number, but the R32 was more special. You couldn't get that type of engine in a Focus RS or a Civic Type, whereas now almost every hot hatch has a 2-liter turbo. Heck, the Type R even outclasses the Golf by 20 ponies right now, while Ford has a bigger EcoBoost.
My latest edit, an R32 concept..with the release of the new generation of Golf I thought I'd make this, we will never see a V6 in a golf again but we can dream.