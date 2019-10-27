2020 Volkswagen Golf R32 Rendering Is a Reminder of Big-Engined Hatchbacks

View this post on Instagram

My latest edit, an R32 concept..with the release of the new generation of Golf I thought I'd make this, we will never see a V6 in a golf again but we can dream. @ #VW #Golf #VWGolf #Volkswagen #VolkswagenGolf #Golf8 #MK8 #4Motion #R32 #GolfR32 #R32Golf #V6 #VDub #VWFans #Volks #MK8Golf #GolfR #VWGolfR #GTI #GolfGTI #TCR #GTE #GTD #Polo #VWPolo #CarThrottle #CarRendering #Concept

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT