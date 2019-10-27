autoevolution
 

2020 Volkswagen Golf R32 Rendering Is a Reminder of Big-Engined Hatchbacks

27 Oct 2019, 21:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
"German car" is an expression that used to mean something completely different about 20 years ago. Back then, it meant a vehicle with brand new engineering and technology that you probably couldn't get anywhere else.
4 photos
700 HP Golf R With Turbo R32 Engine Drag Races Audi RS4 B9700 HP Golf R With Turbo R32 Engine Drag Races Audi RS4 B9700 HP Golf R With Turbo R32 Engine Drag Races Audi RS4 B9
Of course, this mainly applied to luxury flagships with monster engines, but even Volkswagen got in on the action. The company went from basically just making economy boxes to overequipped, overengineered machines like the first Touareg or Phaeton.

Somewhere around that time, they also created some unique compacts, like the Golf 5 R, one of the most unique hot hatchbacks of all time. Now, we're not saying the modern Golf 7.5 R isn't better in almost every way - performance, economy, dynamics - but that 3.2-liter V6 was something special.

Even today, the melody of its six cylinders is enough to be associated with its exhaust configuration, which had two round pipes slightly spaced out in the middle of the diffuser, like you see being added to this 2020 Golf rendering by j.b.cars.

What does the R32 have to do with the 2020 Golf? Nothing at all right now, though we firmly believe that HGP will find a way to retrofit a V6 under the hood of the new model, maybe in a 700 horsepower turbo setup that demolishes supercars in drag races.

Of course, Volkswagen plans to launch its own Golf 8 R, probably around this time in 2020. But it will be motivated by a 2-liter turbo, maybe helped by a mild-hybrid system and capable of punching its way to 330 horsepower.

It's a good number, but the R32 was more special. You couldn't get that type of engine in a Focus RS or a Civic Type, whereas now almost every hot hatch has a 2-liter turbo. Heck, the Type R even outclasses the Golf by 20 ponies right now, while Ford has a bigger EcoBoost.


Golf R32 Golf 8 R 2020 Volkswagen Golf
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Ready for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTEReady for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTE
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross SportVOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross Sport Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc RVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc R CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN ID.3VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CabrioletVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc Cabriolet CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day