2020 Toyota Supra Gets AE86 Face Swap, Looks Like a Slantnose

All the hype built around the 2020 Toyota Supra might make certain fans forget about its little brother. No, not the BMW Z4. Instead, I'm referring to the Toyota 86. You see, the rendering that brought us here aims to prevent the Toyobaru from slipping out of the spotlights by playing the retro card, namely involving the AE86.
Perhaps the intro will help one understand why the contraption portrayed in the pixel play mixes the Mk V Supra and the Hachi-Roku.

Sure, this render didn't reinvent the pixel, as face swaps for sportscars are a trend on social media these days. Nevertheless, while most efforts of the sort involve machines from the same era, the one we have here stands out by managing to combine the boxy styling of the 80s sportscar with the rounded, muscular design of the A90 Supra.

In order to make it all work, digital label Flathat3d, which sits behind this renderings (remember to use the swipe feature of the post below), fitted the 2020 Supra with the whole third quarter of the AE86, not just the face of the latter.

So while most of what's behind the A-pillar, including this, comes from the Supra, the hood, front fenders and the nose were borrowed from the AE86. And thanks to the latter's pop-up headlights, the result looks like a slantnose Porsche 911. In fact, this digital work requires a round of applause just for pulling off such an eye candy stunt.

Of course, the other important trick that keeps the blend together comes from the wheels. Instead of housing fat-lipped wheels with mad negative camber angles as is the norm these days in the tuner community, the wider arches of the Supra now accommodate the smaller wheels of the 80s sportscar.

And there's no reason for purists to fret over this melange. After all, we're talking about two RWD Toyotas with brilliant handling...

