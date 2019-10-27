autoevolution
 

Widebody C8 Corvette Rendered by NFS Vehicle Director Looks Stunning

Now that we know the C8 Corvette Stingray can pack way more muscle than advertised, it's difficult not to ask oneself: wouldn't the mid-engined 'Vette need some extra aero to go with that power?
Of course, the question becomes even more relevant if we consider that a plethora of C8 incanrantions is in the pipeline. And while the Grand Sport might not bring a power update, the Z06 and the inevitable ZR1 will certainly up the ante.

Heck, the pre-release rumors about the C8 lineup set to be led by a hybrid model with around a thousand ponies are still around, with fans being eager to meet the budget machine that could hypothetically give the Ferrari SF90 Stradale a run for its money.

Then again, the Internet has been delivering widebody kits for the 2020 Corvette ever since the first images of the GM halo car were released.

However, the pixel work that brought us here today is a bit different. For one thing, the super-sized aero adorning this Corvette means the thing could easily rival the C8.R.

But it's not all about the complexity of the downforce hardware (check out that posterior, though). You see, these pixels were put together by a hear head called Bryn Alban, who happens to be the vehicle director for the Need For Speed series.

Of course, with the new NFS: Heat title coming next month, it's only reasonable to wonder if the mid-engined Corvette will be in the game.

For one thing, Ghost Games, the developer behind this arcade racing madness has released what is believed to be the complete list of vehicles for the said game.

And while three C7s are among the 127 machines of the game, the C8 wasn't mentioned.

So, while the cars Alban renders and throws at Instagram don't necessarily make it to our screens (you can check out his account below), one must once again get to the wondering business - why would the C8 not join the C7 trio in Need For Speed: Heat?

PS: This isn't the only aero-heavy mid-engined Corvette the said car lover has rendered and we'll return with a second one soon.

