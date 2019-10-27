autoevolution
 

Red-On-Red Ferrari 488 Pista Looks Like a Chili Pepper

The Ferrari 488 Pista continues to turn clicks on social media regardless of the fact that the Prancing Horse's V8 bloodline has seen the special followed by a pair of newer V8 models, namely the F8 Tributo and the hybrid hypercar that is the SF90 Stradale.
In fact, the Italian automotive producer continues to deliver examples of the Pista to the their owners, wish fresh specs surfacing on a regular basis.

This brings us to the 488 Pista we have here. In theory, this is a red Fezza, so its spec should be as standard as they get. Then again, the configuration of the 720 horsepower toy is anything but that.

The little trick that sets this Italian toy apart comes from the fact that it uses red for the Pista-specific stripes on top of an also-red attire, obviously with the shades being slighty different.

Who knows? Perhaps the aficioando who configured the circuit-savvy machine wanted to stick to the Ferraris should only come in one color principle, but wasn't ready to skip those stripes. Regardless, the supercar manages to easily grab one's attention, with this Maranello machine having recently landed in the US.

Of course, this is a vehicle that qualifies for our all-diverse supercar spec game tag, which you can check out below.

And, speaking of Ferrari 488 Pista configurations, here's one that can be considered the opposite of the spec sitting before us. We're talking about a green unit, one that doesn't pack any stripes and comes in Spider form.

None of the details mentioned above weigh as much as the exact hue of the supercar when it comes to the attention game. Dubbed Verde Germolio, this is the kind of color that will easily upset purists. Then again, we can be pretty sure that the gear head who ordered the Ferrari was prepared for such reactions.

ferrari 488 pista Ferrari supercar spec game
