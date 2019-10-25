Patent Reveals New Ferrari V12 Engine With Spark-Coupled Injection

Filed in April 2019 then published by the USPTO yesterday, the patent titled “high-performance internal combustion engine with improved handling of emission and method of controlling such engine” is proof that Ferrari will stay true to its twelve-cylinder heritage.
The powerplant also happens to be naturally aspirated, as seen in the first part of the document, which also shows six cylinders for each of the two banks, which appear to be angled at 65 degrees.
The F140 series of 65-degree V12 engines is somewhat similar to the vee-twelve in the patent, which leads us to believe that Ferrari is developing an evolution of the F140 rather than pouring resources into a complete redesign. One spark plug per cylinder brings the total to twelve, and the engine is intended for “a GT motor vehicle with improved handling of emissions.”
Direct fuel injection is also confirmed, as well as "spark-coupled injection." This strategy makes the engine operate well with a long spark production delay in each cylinder, injecting fuel just before the production of the spark to generate turbulence near the spark plug at the moment of ignition. In other words, spark-coupled injection technology stabilizes the combustion with greater incoming airflow rate and greater outgoing exhaust gas flow rate, heating up the catalytic converter from the moment you start the car up.
“For this strategy to work, the injector must be arranged near the spark plug.” Ferrari also explains the spark-coupled injection is active in low-load conditions such as engine start-up, and once the catalytic converter is up to temperature, the V12 enters its regular operating mode for maximum performance. It’s not rocket science, but it’s an improvement nonetheless.
The Prancing Horse of Maranello said that V12s would soldier on without forced induction for as long as possible as far back as 2016, and these claims came as a result of the transition from Euro 6c to the Euro 6d-TEMP standard.
Series-production models with the F140 engine include the GTC4Lusso family hauler and 812 Superfast grand tourer. As for special edition gifted with the twelve-cylinder blunderbuss, the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 come to mind because they’re both based on the 812 Superfast.
