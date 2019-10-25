autoevolution
 

Patent Reveals New Ferrari V12 Engine With Spark-Coupled Injection

25 Oct 2019, 9:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
13 photos
Patent Reveals New Ferrari V12 Engine With “Spark-coupled Injection”Patent Reveals New Ferrari V12 Engine With “Spark-coupled Injection”Patent Reveals New Ferrari V12 Engine With “Spark-coupled Injection”Patent Reveals New Ferrari V12 Engine With “Spark-coupled Injection”Patent Reveals New Ferrari V12 Engine With “Spark-coupled Injection”Patent Reveals New Ferrari V12 Engine With “Spark-coupled Injection”Patent Reveals New Ferrari V12 Engine With “Spark-coupled Injection”Ferrari 812 GTSFerrari 812 GTSFerrari 812 GTSFerrari 812 GTS interiorFerrari 812 GTS lavish spec rendering
Filed in April 2019 then published by the USPTO yesterday, the patent titled “high-performance internal combustion engine with improved handling of emission and method of controlling such engine” is proof that Ferrari will stay true to its twelve-cylinder heritage.

The powerplant also happens to be naturally aspirated, as seen in the first part of the document, which also shows six cylinders for each of the two banks, which appear to be angled at 65 degrees.

The F140 series of 65-degree V12 engines is somewhat similar to the vee-twelve in the patent, which leads us to believe that Ferrari is developing an evolution of the F140 rather than pouring resources into a complete redesign. One spark plug per cylinder brings the total to twelve, and the engine is intended for “a GT motor vehicle with improved handling of emissions.”
Direct fuel injection is also confirmed, as well as "spark-coupled injection." This strategy makes the engine operate well with a long spark production delay in each cylinder, injecting fuel just before the production of the spark to generate turbulence near the spark plug at the moment of ignition. In other words, spark-coupled injection technology stabilizes the combustion with greater incoming airflow rate and greater outgoing exhaust gas flow rate, heating up the catalytic converter from the moment you start the car up.

“For this strategy to work, the injector must be arranged near the spark plug.” Ferrari also explains the spark-coupled injection is active in low-load conditions such as engine start-up, and once the catalytic converter is up to temperature, the V12 enters its regular operating mode for maximum performance. It’s not rocket science, but it’s an improvement nonetheless.

The Prancing Horse of Maranello said that V12s would soldier on without forced induction for as long as possible as far back as 2016, and these claims came as a result of the transition from Euro 6c to the Euro 6d-TEMP standard.

Series-production models with the F140 engine include the GTC4Lusso family hauler and 812 Superfast grand tourer. As for special edition gifted with the twelve-cylinder blunderbuss, the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 come to mind because they’re both based on the 812 Superfast.
Ferrari V12 Ferrari F140 naturally aspirated engine direct injection technology
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ready for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTEReady for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTE
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 SpiderFERRARI F8 Spider ExoticFERRARI 812 GTSFERRARI 812 GTS LuxuryFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticFERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day