Old Ford Fiesta Gets Real Focus RS Body Kit, Looks Clean

2 Nov 2019, 21:54 UTC ·
In many ways, the old Focus RS was a cooler hot hatch than the one with AWD. Sure, it wasn't a good drag racer, but not everybody cared about that back then.
This fascinating Ford Performance creation had a unique look, a boxy, low-slung road-going rally car. Instead of AWD, it featured the so-called Revoknuckle, meant to reduce torque steer... which it didn't.

Everything from the bucket seats to the crazy metallic green paint added character. And the engine, we think, sounds way better than its replacement. A 2.5-liter 5-cylinder turbo with a raspy sound coming from the sides of a giant diffuser. You have to remember that this was before the era of the A45 AMG too.

People always wanted an RS version of the small Fiesta too. Like many manufacturers, Ford considered it but chickened out at the last moment. When we published rendering after rendering all those years ago, we never imagined that towards the end of 2019, an actual Fiesta RS would pop up on our radar.

Well, it's not an "actual" RS model, since that would require a far better engine to be installed. But the body kit put together by Maxton Design is a convincing conversion. The trademark of the Focus RS has been transferred - a big, black lower grille, a flat front bumper and some rounded fog lights sticking out.

Also, the kit has other aero elements, like side skirts a diffuser and the trademark black wing over the trunk. The transformation wouldn't be complete without the lowered suspension, black wheels and large dual exhaust tips. None of these things are included in the kit, which starts from €580 and works with multiple Fiesta versions from the old generation.

So if Ford made a real Fiesta RS, what engine do you think they'd use? With the Polo R WRC, Volkswagen fitted a 2-liter turbo with 220 horsepower, so we believe the Blue Oval would have needed to do the same.
