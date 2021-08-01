Old BMW M5 Treats Insects As Snacks, Goes Flat-Out on Highway at Night

With classical music blasting through the speakers for a good part of the video, this BMW M5 E39 was filmed hitting its restricted maximum speed on the German Autobahn late at night.
But what does ‘restricted maximum speed’ actually mean? Well, the answer lies in the official spec sheet of the old executive super sedan, which reveals that it will max out at 250 kph (155 mph). Remove the V-max limiter, however, and you’re looking at over 300 kph (186 mph).
As for the car in question, it can be seen traveling at 270 kph (168 mph), at 5,500 rpm in sixth gear, yet since the OEM speedometers cannot be trusted beyond certain speeds, it likely did not exceed 250 kph (155 mph). Even so, it is still impressive to see a two-decade old car doing that much and feeling perfectly safe from the cockpit.
With production numbers barely scratching the 25,500-unit mark, the E39 generation of the BMW M5 was made between 1998 and 2003. It succeeded the older E34, and was in turn replaced by the controversial-styled E60 that boasted a phenomenal 5.0-liter V10 engine.
Speaking of the firepower, the M5 E39 used the brand’s S62 V8 lump, with a 4.9-liter displacement, which pumped out 400 PS (394 HP / 294 kW) at 6,600 rpm and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque at 3,800 rpm back when it was brand new. A six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, combined with good old rear-wheel drive, not to mention the timeless design of this model, have made it a favorite among collectors.
Not long ago, a barely-driven example, with only 3,000 miles (~4,800 km) on the odo, changed hands for $200,000, and some believe that its value will only go up in the coming years. So, if you ever wanted one, now is probably a good time to spend those savings.
