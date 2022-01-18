OG Saab 9-3 Aero Viggen Jet Edition Fakes Being the Ultimate Rare Swedish Metal

When Saab was still alive and a respectable automaker, it sometimes tried to piggyback on its aerospace and defense legacy. Very subtly, for example, with the original 9-3 Viggen.
Today only the flying part of the legendary Saab is still highly active. The automotive division has, unfortunately, bit the dust. So, there is no point in beating around the bush and pretending this Saab 9-3 Aero Viggen Jet edition might be anything but merely wishful thinking. Or have a chance at turning real.
Still, it’s kind of fitting that we are dealing with a retired combat aircraft tribute. Or with homage to a defunct automotive brand. And a design that was penned by a virtual artist some years ago. First of all, the Saab 37 Viggen is as impressive from a canard/delta styling point as it is from its technical prowess. Especially given that Sweden is a small country and Saab AB is a small plane manufacturer by OEM standards.
Secondly, I personally love Saab and would have jumped with joy to see it return to life. So, showcasing an interesting virtual design that pays homage to its Swedish and aerospace connections is the least I could do, from time to time. I am sure Saab fans will get it.
Lastly, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, recalls a quirky time from before he started “Touring the world!” with his endless OEM-like station wagon/shooting brake transformations. This idea comes from his ArtStation days. But it warrants a second look, as it was repackaged for contemporary social media standards.
As for the Saab 9-3 Aero Viggen Jet edition itself, this is outrageously cool. With Swedish flag branding, front Aerodisc-like wheels, a slammed widebody attitude, blacked-out elements, a massive wing, and more. Not to mention a transparent hood to showcase the engine goodies...
