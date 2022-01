Hungarian Gripen Fighters to Get More Powerful, Efficient With New Saab Upgrade

Hungary has been using Gripen C/D since 2006, becoming the third nation, after Sweden and the Czech Republic, to start operating the fighters. Currently, a total of 14 Gripen aircraft are being operated by the Hungarian Air Force.Manufactured by Saab, the Gripen is a multi-role fighter capable of carrying a great number of weapons and pods to adapt to any type of mission. Built with short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities, the fighter can take off and land from highways or roads that are just 2,625 ft (800 meters) long.Gripen C/D was designed as a versatile aircraft that can be continuously upgraded. The new MS20 Block 2 upgrade brings various improvements that increase its capabilities, allowing it to gain access to a wider range of weapons and improve its performance.The sensor capabilities are also getting improved, increasing aerial target tracking range. This also allows aircraft to better detect smaller air-to-air targets. Gripen C/D has was designed to be fully interoperable with NATO. Therefore, it uses Link 16, a NATO standardized communications system used by different participants to facilitate coalition operations.The new MS20 Block 2 upgrade works to improve the Link 16 performance for the Hungarian Gripen fleet and upgrades voice communication to the latest NATO communication standard.With this upgrade, the fighters ' weapon systems will also be enhanced. The air force will equip the Gripens with a wider range of weapons, including the IRIS-T (an infrared short-range, air-to-air type of missile), the GBU-49 (a modern laser-guided bomb), and the Meteor (a next-gen, radar-guided, beyond visual range air-to-air missile system).