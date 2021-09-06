Offset Shows Off Green Rolls-Royce Wraith After His Company Goes Public

5 Cardi B Gets Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan from Offset on Her Birthday

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a luxury car born in 2013, and its name comes from the 1938 model by the original Rolls-Royce company. The standard Wraith has a V12 engine, and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in 4.4 seconds. Its top speed is 155 mph (250 kph). In a new shot on his Instagram Stories (click main photo for details), Offset casually leans against his green Rolls-Royce Wraith, in a pair of cargo shorts and an orange hoodie. Offset shows he has no care in the world as his music rights company, Reservoir, just went public. The company also owns his and Migos’ catalog of hits. Reservoir officially went public last Monday, August 30, and his wife, Cardi B was there to support him. She proudly shared photos of him at NASDAQ.But Cardi is also supportive of his love for cars, and she loves to collect cars as well. In a past interview, the “WAP” singer confirmed that she and her husband have separate garages for their cars. As many couples do.In his collection, Offset also has a Bentley Bentayga, a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Maybach S600, and a Lamborghini Aventador, among others. Both him and Cardi own an Aventador. This year, for Offset’s 29th birthday, Cardi surprised him with a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on his 29th birthday But gifting each other cars seems to be the norm for the couple. Offset also gifted his wife, Cardi, a $500,000 custom Rolls-Royce for her birthday . It's also worth mentioning the fact they were broken up at the time. The car he gave her had their daughter Kulture’s name embroidered in the seats.The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a luxury car born in 2013, and its name comes from the 1938 model by the original Rolls-Royce company. The standard Wraith has a V12 engine, and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in 4.4 seconds. Its top speed is 155 mph (250 kph).