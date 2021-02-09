Freshly Announced Prestige X70 Yacht Is the Fully Customizable Boat of the Year

Rapper Offset Sued for Making Rental Bentley Bentayga Disappear

How do you make a car disappear? If you’re a comic book villain or a worldwide famous illusionist, the answer would be more or less straightforward. In this case, it’s a mystery wrapped in an enigma wearing the Bentley badge. 33 photos







When the time came to return the car, the rapper kept pushing back the date. Clearly, he liked the car, so in the end, a new contract was drafted, covering the period throughout late July. However, right after July 4, Offset called PTG to tell them that the car was gone and he had no idea where it was. According to the suit, he offered “no rational explanation” beyond saying he didn’t know where or in whose possession the car and, to make matters worse, on July 25, he ceased all payments to the rental company.



PTG alleges they filed a police report over the missing vehicle, but the celebrity publication couldn’t confirm it. Offset did not comment on the story.



That said, there could be an easy explanation for this. Celebrities like Offset are always surrounded by a sizable entourage, which includes associates, family members, and a numerous staff. The name Offset was on the contract, but the deal was probably carried out through some sort of representative. It wouldn’t be unheard of for some associate to have passed the car to another associate without as much as the rapper knowing.



