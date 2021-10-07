Of All the 144,000 ID.3 Buyers in Europe, 70,000 Are New to Volkswagen

Volkswagen is pretty happy with the results the ID.3 brought to the company. One year after its presentation, it has sold around 144,000 units in Europe alone. However, Volkswagen decided to discover how many among these buyers were new customers to the brand and learned that 70,000 had never driven a car from the brand before the electric hatchback.
On average, other Volkswagen products have around 36% of new customers. With almost 50% of them getting presented to the brand thanks to the ID.3, the German carmaker confirmed that EVs might become a convincing presentation letter.
Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Sales, Marketing, and After Sales at Volkswagen, said that the EV proved that electrification was the right path for the company. According to Volkswagen, the ID.3 was Europe’s best-selling EV in August. If all sales for ID vehicles are put together, Volkswagen claims it would be the leader of the European BEV market.
That raises another question. If all sales of vehicles made over Volkswagen’s MEB platform worldwide were computed, how far is the Volkswagen group from selling more EVs than Tesla? So far in 2021, Tesla has delivered 627,350 electric cars worldwide. Although the American manufacturer is older in this EV business than Volkswagen, we have the impression that the German carmaker is not that far from the current market leader, especially after selling 144,000 units of the ID.3.
According to the study that revealed how many new buyers the ID.3 attracted to Volkswagen, 60% of them said that its “environmental performance” was among the reasons for them to make the decision, whatever that means. This classification does not make it clear if they bought it because they think it is clean, to help slow down climate change, or to seize the benefits that the lower noise level and the lack of major pollutants its operation can offer.
Other 51% of customers said that innovative technology moved them to buy the ID.3, which shows the ID.3 buyers could choose more than one option for why they bought the car. Among the German customers, 80% said that the ID.3 is the vehicle they use the most. According to Volkswagen, that would prove the electric hatchback is well suited for daily use.
