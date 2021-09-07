Volkswagen Discloses Its Plan to Keep Old Batteries: Leasing Used EVs

On July 16, we shared with our readers that Volkswagen’s closed-loop approach seemed to have a flaw. The company said it would recycle its battery packs as if it owned them even after selling its EVs to customers. On July 23, Volkswagen told us it had a plan to tackle that: offering incentives for customers to return them. At the IAA 2021, the company disclosed another strategy: leasing used EVs instead of selling them.

