Numbers-Matching 1965 BMW R69S Looks Young and Ready for Action

The R69S comes across as a majestic display of retro engineering at its finest, so there are plenty of reasons to love it.



During the 20th century,



The Beemer sports a fresh coat of black paintwork, which is complemented by white pinstripes on the gas tank and fenders. Moreover, its powertrain components were subjected to an extensive makeover that consisted of rebuilding the transmission, clutch plate and carbs, as well as installing fresh electrics and a modern ignition coil.



Now, we’re inclined to think that a brief overview of the bike’s main specs and features is in order. Within its steel double cradle frame, Bavaria’s ‘65 MY R69S carries an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin mill and a four-speed gearbox, which is mated to a shaft final drive. When the tachometer sits at 7,000 spins per minute, the four-stroke powerplant is capable of delivering up to 42 horses.



Upon reaching the rear wheel, the oomph enables Motorrad’s wonder to achieve a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). When equipped with a full tank of gasoline, this bad boy will tip the scales at 445 pounds (202 kg), while its wheelbase measures 55.7 inches (1,415 mm). At the time of this article, the top bid for this Bavarian Classic rides are to petrolheads what precious artifacts are to archeologists; the remnants of a glorious past that ought to be remembered. We all feel a deep sense of respect for the machines that paved the road to a better future, in the same way a history nerd (like myself) is fascinated by how ancient civilizations used to operate.During the 20th century, BMW produced some truly sensational motorcycles, both cosmetically and performance wise. In our day and age, these sexy pieces of German machinery are likely to steal the show whenever they pop up at an auction. While we’re on this topic, we might as well get to the point and tell you that a numbers-matching 1965 BMW R69S is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer.The Beemer sports a fresh coat of black paintwork, which is complemented by white pinstripes on the gas tank and fenders. Moreover, its powertrain components were subjected to an extensive makeover that consisted of rebuilding the transmission, clutch plate and carbs, as well as installing fresh electrics and a modern ignition coil.Now, we’re inclined to think that a brief overview of the bike’s main specs and features is in order. Within its steel double cradle frame, Bavaria’s ‘65 MY R69S carries an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin mill and a four-speed gearbox, which is mated to a shaft final drive. When the tachometer sits at 7,000 spins per minute, the four-stroke powerplant is capable of delivering up to 42 horses.Upon reaching the rear wheel, the oomph enables Motorrad’s wonder to achieve a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). When equipped with a full tank of gasoline, this bad boy will tip the scales at 445 pounds (202 kg), while its wheelbase measures 55.7 inches (1,415 mm). At the time of this article, the top bid for this Bavarian gem is placed at $8,800, and you may submit yours until Monday, July 12.

