Novitec's Tesla Model Y Is the Same Electron-Sipping SUV Albeit With a Sporty Twist

Novitec has been offering various upgrades for the Model 3, Model S, and Model X for quite some time now, and as of recently, the Model Y has made its way to the list too. The latest Tesla to have entered the renowned tuner’s portfolio features a body kit, new wheels, suspension, and that's it.
That said, let’s dive into the upgrades, starting with the body kit, which consists of the lip spoiler attached to the OEM bumper. It reduces front-axle lift at high speeds, thus improving the car’s stability, and it is joined by a rear diffuser and a spoiler for the tailgate. The rocker panels contribute to the makeover, and all these parts were made of carbon fiber that can be had naked or finished in a variety of colors, either matching the looks of the electric crossover or providing a nice contrast to the rest of the exterior.
For the wheels, Novitec collaborated with Vossen. Each alloy features different-angled spokes that deliver the air to the brakes for enhanced cooling. Filling out the wells optimally, they measure 9.5x22 inches at the front and 10.5x22 inches at the rear, and they were shod in 255/30 and 285/30 tires, respectively. For additional personalization, the wheels can be had in one of the 72 different hues available, with a choice of polished or brushed surface finish. According to the tuner, besides playing their role in making the Model Y look sportier, the new wheel and tire combination improves handling too, thus making the vehicle more agile.
As for the final upgrade, it comprises a height-adjustable aluminum sports suspension. Limited to the all-wheel drive models only, it was designed by Novitec, and it lowers the ride height by up to 40 mm (1.6 in). In its lowest position, the Tesla Model Y is said to have reduced power consumption over long distances by up to seven percent. So, you could expect a better overall range by ordering these parts, albeit at the expense of comfort, as it likely is a bit more jiggly than the stock variant of the zero-emission crossover.
Novitec has not released any images of the interior at the time of writing, but it does claim that it can give it a makeover, with emphasis on high-end leather and Alcantara, in different designs, which can be finished in various hues for even more personalization. You might be wondering what the entire package, bar the cockpit makeover, costs, and so are we, but it has not dropped any pricing information either. Thus, interested parties will have to reach out to the tuner directly if they want to find out how much it costs to make their Model Y look like this. But would you give yours this look?
For the wheels, Novitec collaborated with Vossen. Each alloy features different-angled spokes that deliver the air to the brakes for enhanced cooling. Filling out the wells optimally, they measure 9.5x22 inches at the front and 10.5x22 inches at the rear, and they were shod in 255/30 and 285/30 tires, respectively. For additional personalization, the wheels can be had in one of the 72 different hues available, with a choice of polished or brushed surface finish. According to the tuner, besides playing their role in making the Model Y look sportier, the new wheel and tire combination improves handling too, thus making the vehicle more agile.
As for the final upgrade, it comprises a height-adjustable aluminum sports suspension. Limited to the all-wheel drive models only, it was designed by Novitec, and it lowers the ride height by up to 40 mm (1.6 in). In its lowest position, the Tesla Model Y is said to have reduced power consumption over long distances by up to seven percent. So, you could expect a better overall range by ordering these parts, albeit at the expense of comfort, as it likely is a bit more jiggly than the stock variant of the zero-emission crossover.
Novitec has not released any images of the interior at the time of writing, but it does claim that it can give it a makeover, with emphasis on high-end leather and Alcantara, in different designs, which can be finished in various hues for even more personalization. You might be wondering what the entire package, bar the cockpit makeover, costs, and so are we, but it has not dropped any pricing information either. Thus, interested parties will have to reach out to the tuner directly if they want to find out how much it costs to make their Model Y look like this. But would you give yours this look?