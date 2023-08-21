Novitec Ferrari 812 Competizione Looks Unusually Restrained

Like most supercar tuners, you either love or hate Novitec. The German company is known for wild makeovers of Italian exotics, but curiously enough, the tuning program for the Ferrari 812 Competizione is devoid of garish visual garnish.
When it comes to looks, the only upgrades available are dual-spoke forged wheels for 275/30 R21 tires up front and 335/25 R22 tires out back. For reference, the factory-supplied rubber measures 275/35 R20 and 315/355 R20. Given that Ferrari designed the 812 Competizione for the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R in these exact dimensions, it's better to leave the tire-wheel combo fully stock.
Novitec upgrades further include titanium lug bolts, a set of springs, a hydraulic lift system for the front axle, as well as aluminum spacers to widen the track by up to 40 millimeters (1.57 inches) per axle.
As for the fun stuff, Novitec offers a performance-oriented exhaust system. Available in stainless steel, Inconel, or – get this – gold-plated Inconel, said exhaust is best paired with a set of sport cats. The catalytic converters in question can be had with or without gasoline particulate filters. The GPF entered the mainstream due to Euro 6 regulations a few years ago, and similar to DPF technology, the GPF is designed to reduce fine particulate emissions.
Novitec's final upgrade for the 812 Competizione, at least for the time being, comes in the form of a device that clears any error codes and warning lights triggered by the high-flow catalytic converters. Said device is advertised under the Tectronic moniker.
The sportier exhaust, cats, and Tectronic are said to improve the naturally-aspirated V12's output from the standard 610 kW (830 ps) to 637 kW (866 ps). Converted to mechanical ponies, make that 819 horsepower stock and 854 horsepower after said modifications. Not bad, isn't it? Unfortunately, Novitec didn't offer any pricing information at all.
The truth of the matter is, nobody with an 812 Competizione in their heated garage would bother asking the German tuner about the price of said upgrades. Lest we forget, the coupe retails at an eye-watering 499,000 euros (around 543,685 dollars).
While that may seem a little too much for a front-engined gran turismo, bear in mind the Competizione is the ultimate expression of the 812 series. It may also be the final version of the 812 before the F167 goes official. The 812-replacing model is expected to arrive in dealer showrooms in 2024. Camouflaged prototypes of the F167 reveal a few Roma-inspired stylistic traits, although the final design still is a mystery at the moment or writing.
Ferrari took the veils off the 812 Competizione in May 2021. As per the automaker's H1 2023 report, the Prancing Horse is currently ramping up production of the 812 Competizione A. Before going any further, A stands for aperta, the feminine version of aperto, which means open. The 812 Competizione A is a targa-topped convertible that retails at 578,000 euros (around 629,800 dollars).
The 812 Competizione also happens to be Ferrari's most performance-oriented gran turismo ever, succeeding the F12tdf (Tour de France), which – in turn – succeeded the 599 GTO. The 812 Competizione uses a 6.5-liter V12, a free-breathing leviathan that can trace its roots back to the 6.0-liter V12 in the Enzo supercar from the early 2000s.
