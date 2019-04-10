autoevolution

North Carolina Cop Bought, Planted Drugs in Car of Ex-Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

A now-former police officer has had a very short but newsworthy criminal career, after he bought and planted drugs in the car of the man his ex-girlfriend was dating. Talk about not being able to move on with your love life.
Former Deputy David Scott Burroughs was arrested last week, at the end of an investigation that started one year ago, when the victim’s father went to the police and reported that the arrest of his son was suspicious. And right he was, because the victim was never a drug dealer.

Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid tells Fox13 that Burroughs found out that his ex had been dating another man. Then, in March 2018, he set out to ruin the man by framing him for a drug dealer. He used his police connections to make an arrest happen, after he bought and planted drugs in the victim’s car.

“This was a revenge case where he planted drugs in this male's car,” Reid says. “This male was dating his ex, and he wanted revenge, and he wanted his ex-girlfriend back.”

Burroughs went out and bought heroin and meth. On Sunday, he told his colleagues that he’d received tips from the public about a man dealing drugs out of his car. That man was his ex’s current boyfriend.

“This started on a Sunday afternoon,” Reid explains. “By Wednesday, when we made the stop, drugs were at the same place in the car. That was a red flag because anyone selling drugs wouldn't have them Sunday to Wednesday in the same place.”

The victim’s father also informed the police that the arrest was fishy, once he learned of Burroughs’ involvement. Reid says he’s happy the investigation took place before anyone was hurt.

Burroughs is expected in court next week, for his first hearing.

