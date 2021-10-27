Nomad Micro-House Shows the World an Affordable and Fully-Loaded Mobile Home

Folks, the structure before you is known as the Nomad, a micro-house from Minimaliste, a Canadian team of builders, craftsmen, engineers, designers, and overall lovers of the outdoors that also happen to build capable and off-grid-worthy homes.
With a name like Nomad, you can guess what sort of lifestyle you'll end up living, a mobile one. But what does leading a traveling lifestyle mean? Well, in the case of Nomad, this means living life off-grid, not for a day, not for a week, but for as long as you can take the weather and have supplies.
Now, what you're looking at is a structure with 165 square feet (15 square meters) of floor space. This surface area allows for a design that can accommodate up to 4 people and includes all the appliances and rooms you would find in an average home. And while living at home is nice and all, the fact that you can drive off with all running systems such as waterworks, electrical, and even plumbing whenever you want to move to a new spot, is, well, freedom.
As far as how the Nomad is built exactly, Minimaliste doesn't mention much about the frame; they say that two types of steel go into the construction of the habitat. From here, imitation wood coating is used on the exterior as it's UV resistant and only requires that fastener joints are checked twice a year. With baked-on paint and tempered glass windows, the interior is shielded from the elements for sure.
To help you stay out of the city as long as possible, Minimaliste equips Nomad with an array of off-grid necessities. A 54-gallon (204-liter) freshwater tank and two 36-gallon (136-liter) gray and black water tanks cover water needs. At the same time, an electrical system with a max output of 10.24 kW per hour and 30-year lifespan batteries will do the trick of running all appliances and lighting inside. Even though the manufacturer's website states nothing about standard solar features, you can opt for solar power systems based on your needs and wants; let Minimaliste know.
massive countertop, four-burner cooktop and oven combo, double-basin sink with high-rise faucet, and a washer and dryer combo nestled under the countertop. Did I mention the residential-sized fridge and freezer?
After you pass the galley and living room to the left, you'll find the bathroom equipped with a tub shower, composting toilet, and a vanity with a medicine cabinet. Throw in an exhaust fan to keep things fresh, and this area is complete. Up next, the bedroom. Here two guests will be able to rest for the night on a queen-sized bed with port and starboard windows to allow natural light into the space. If natural light isn't your thing, pull down your drapes and access the many LED lighting fixtures found all around. The windows I mentioned are also used to escape the home in case of an emergency too.
Throw all that onto a dual axle towable frame, and you've got yourself a mobile home that's ready to bring about a new age for off-grid life. Oh, want to know the best part? The Nomad starts at nothing more than 84,500 CAD, which is about 68,370 USD at current exchange rates. If I'm ever in the market for a mobile home, I may give Minimaliste a call because that's a pretty fair price considering the goodies you get.
