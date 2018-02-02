Nissan Teases 370Zki One-of-a-Kind Concept, to Reveal It in Chicago

With a new generation of Nissan's 370Z
sports car not even in the works, as Philippe Klein, the company's head of planning told Automotive News last week, fans of the 2-seater are fed from time to time bits and crumbs of hope that, perhaps, some updates will be made to the Z.
The latest such crumb is the 370Zki, pronounced 370-Ski, as Nissan says, a one-of-a-kind vehicle that will be shown for the first time at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show starting February 10. The carmaker is stingy in the details it provides with the teaser video it released when announcing the car.
So stingy that it doesn't show any part of the vehicle's body, but only a set of tire tracks swirling in the snow to eventually spell out the concept's name: Zki. But the video does come with a promise: the car “is guaranteed to get you into the winter sporting spirit.”
The Nissan 370Z has had, sort of, three generations
: the one launched in 2008, a mild refresh introduced in 2012, insignificant in essence, and another one in 2018. The sports car is powered 3.7-liters V6 engine, capable of generating 333 hp and paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic transmission. The rear-wheel drive can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and tops at 155 mph (249 km/h).
The sport-car segment is not Nissan's main business area, and the fact that the segment got very crowded in recent years is not encouraging the Japanese automaker to invest in a new generation of the Z. Still, ending production for the model is not taken into account yet by Nissan.
“The Z is a difficult market. It is rather shrinking worldwide. But we still believe there is a place for the Z, and we want to keep it alive, and that’s what we’re working on,”
Klein was quoted as saying by Automotive News.