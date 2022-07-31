Nissan Recalls 10,500 Rental Vehicles Over Software Bug

Almost a year ago, Nissan received a complaint regarding an issue with a rental-fleet Rogue produced for the 2021 model year. The owner alleged the infotainment system continually rebooted itself, which is a serious problem for a multitude of reasons. Nissan investigated, reinstalled the software, and the issue persisted. After that, Nissan reverted to an older version to fix the bug. That’s not where the story ends, though.
Back in December 2021, the Japanese automaker contacted Bosch, the supplier of the infotainment system to help with the investigation. The issue was found to occur after an over-the-air update was sent to the infotainment system. As a result, Nissan had axed the update developed by Bosch.
From January 2022 through February 2022, the company investigated whether the problem affected other models with the same head unit. The supplier discovered that “a software logic update to refresh all preset channels at start-up and the use of a Not Subscribed subscription setting in the SiriusXM module” are causing the reboot. What’s more, a rebooting infotainment system automatically translates to an inoperative rearview camera display. These vehicles, therefore, fail to comply with a few sections of federal motor vehicle safety standard number 111 for rear visibility.
Bosch developed a fix that was implemented in production during April and May 2022 for the affected models. In the interim, Nissan requested SiriusXM to continue to keep infotainment units in Subscribed mode.
The Japanese automaker isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to the subject condition, yet a recall was issued for 10,477 vehicles. Rental vehicles, to be more precise, rather than retail units purchased by Average Joes and Janes from the dealership. The list of affected nameplates begins with the 2021 to 2022 Rogue, followed by the 2022 Pathfinder SUV.
A handful of Frontiers built for the 2022 model year are called back as well, together with a handful of Titans. Rental fleet owners have already been informed of the issue, and their vehicles should be fixed in due time.
