Nissan Navara SL Goes Down (Under) the Warrior Path

Nissan has expanded the Navara range in Australia with the introduction of a new variant. Dubbed the Nissan Navara SL Warrior, it joins the PRO-4X model with enhanced off-roading capability and adventure-ready equipment.
Some of the highlights of the ute include the Navara-branded under-body black bash plate, winch-compatible bulbar with integrated LED light bar, 100-kg (220-lb) GVM upgrade with 3,500-kg (7,716-lb) braked towing capacity, tub liner, fender flares, and all-weather floor mats.
The approach and departure angles have been improved, from 32 to 36 degrees, and from 19.8 to 19 degrees, respectively, with the tow bar fitted. The Navara SL Warrior has a 40-mm (1.6-in) suspension lift, new springs, dampers, and jounce bumpers, new spring rate that reduces body roll, and revised front and rear damping. It rides on 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 275/70 Cooper Discoverer All-Terrain AT3 tires.
Things such as the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch cluster display, six-speaker audio, USB ports, reversing camera, forward collision warning, driver alert, and emergency braking carry over from the rest of the family.
Said to have been “built for the tough stuff,” the Nissan Navara SL Warrior was developed with the brand’s local engineering partner Premcar, at their Victorian facility, undergoing the same rigorous testing as the PRO-4X Warrior. It is expected to start arriving in showrooms in August, with a recommended retail price of AU$58,000 (equal to US$40,296 at the current exchange rates). The automatic transmission is an AU$2,500 (US$1,737) option.
Speaking of transmissions, there is a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic. Both of them work in concert with the 2.3-liter diesel, with twin turbocharging. The power unit kicks out 140 kW (190 ps / 188 hp) at 3,750 rpm, and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm.
