Nico Rosberg and Paul Di Resta Discuss Daniel Ricciardo's Career, He Could Leave Formula 1

Nico Rosberg and Paul di Resta gave their two cents on the recent Daniel Ricciardo situation in an interview. The first word in the interview goes to Nico Rosberg. The former World Champion, who is always too happy to point out that he beat Lewis Hamilton in the same car, had a few things to say about everyone’s favorite Aussie.
He said he felt for Daniel because he got basically kicked out by McLaren and paid to leave. The former Mercedes driver points out that the honey badger is now driving for his chance to stay in F1, and with the season closing, the window to impress a team is getting smaller.
Life has been difficult for the McLaren driver lately. It always feels like a blow to your morale to have a day when you are 17th on the grid. Adding insult to injury, he was severely off the pace of his teammate, Lando Norris, who seems excited to have Oscar Piastri replace Daniel.
Of course, we might all be too quick to disregard Ricciardo, as he has shown multiple times what he is capable of. We should not forget that, only a few years ago, he was fighting tooth and nail with Max Verstappen, who is now regarded as one of the biggest talents to ever grace the sport.
Paul di Resta states that he hopes it is just a dip in form. However, he is quick to point out that, if Ricciardo’s performance does not improve, his career is at risk. According to the driver turned pundit, the honey badger might have to take a year off before coming back to the top of motorsport. He further added that this approach might not be the best idea for the Australian driver right now. But with doors closing and teams signing their drivers, he might be running out of options, at least in the competitive teams.
The former Force India driver also points out that Daniel is too good to stay on the sideline but the performance at the moment is not up to par. None of the two former drivers can understand what is not working for Daniel.
The interview also touches on his career decision. His staying at Red Bull might have been his best option but being paired with such a talent as Max Verstappen could have been a double-edged sword for the Aussie. Nico thinks his career moves were not all that bad and the main problem Ricciardo is facing right now is his pace, especially compared to his teammate.
Alpine and Esteban Ocon not being very fond of Ricciardo, this sounds more than likely to happen.
The interview concluded by questioning the decisions throughout the honey badger’s career. The two point out that it is more than obvious Ricciardo is not the same person and driver that he was three years ago. With all that being said, Daniel earned his nickname for a reason and we know he is a fighter. This means there are good chances he will bounce back and we will get to enjoy his lovely personality for a few more seasons.
