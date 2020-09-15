Nick Murray Buys Another Porsche 911, a 993 Convertible Lemon

EV Enduro Bike Kalk OR is One Tasty Slice of Cake Motorcycles

Since 2014, he's owned a variety of sports cars but always wanted to go classic with an air-cooled model. That finally happened this week, with a car that makes its YouTube debut and presents quite an interesting spec to the Porsche world.As is usually the case with Nick's cars, the 993 is quite an understated example. The owner wanted to go for a specific shade of dark green but ended up with a blue one, which is also a cabriolet with warn-in leather upholstery after 140,000 miles of use. The 90s cabin seems spartan by comparison with a modern Porsche but adds character to the 2-seat convertible.Nick says he wanted a later model 1997 coupe but ended up with a 1995 convertible. It's worlds apart from the widebodied monsters that have come to dominate our perception of this generation. Beyond that, the car is in pretty bad condition with numerous cosmetic flaws that range from taillights that fall off to damaged interior trim. Although the term generally applies to new cars, you could call this a lemon too.The good news is that it was cheap, in the $20,000 range, and is thus easier to drive without worrying about causing damage. Amusingly, as bad a condition as this 911 is in, it's going to replace Nick's Porsche 928. That car had been undergoing a cosmetic restoration over the past few months and never got to be enjoyed on the road.For over 50 years, the 911 has been the sports car benchmark, the standard to which all others are matched. People have recently fallen in love with the 993 generations, and while it's never the best in terms of outright performance, you're probably not a true Porsche fan if you don't at least curious about owning one.