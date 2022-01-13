Next-Gen Volvo VNR Electric Truck Has More Range, Faster Charging Capabilities

Volvo Trucks announced its next-generation VNR Electric truck. The vehicle features an increased range of up to 275 miles (442.5 km), faster charging time, and more configurations for heavy-duty transportation.
In December 2020, Volvo Trucks began accepting orders for the first VNR Electric variant. Based on the highly popular Volvo VNR, the truck features an electric motor rated at 455 hp that produces up to 4,051 lb-ft torque. Over the past year, the vehicle has been delivered to customers across the U.S., gathering operating data that helped the company improve its efficiency.
Now the next generation VNR Electric is here, and it brings some goodies with it that make it ideal for local and regional freight distribution. The enhanced truck comes with a better battery design that makes it go further than ever.
The battery storage system was improved, and its storage capacity was increased by 40 percent. To regulate and maintain optimal temperatures, Volvo Trucks has implemented a separate Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS).
Battery systems are now available in six-battery configurations. With the new package option, the VNR Electric offers an operational range of up to 275 miles (442.5 km) on a single charge. It also boasts increased energy storage of up to 565 kWh.
Thanks to its state-of-the-art 250 kW charging capability, it can get to 80 percent in just 90 minutes. For the four-battery version, the vehicle reaches the same percentage in about an hour.
The company has also expanded its portfolio with two new configurations for the VNR Electric, a 6x4 straight truck and a 6x4 tractor, which will join the other existing models: the 4x2 tractor, the 6x2 tractor, and the single-axle straight truck.
Each variant is intended for local and regional distribution range applications. The company expects production of the next-generation electric truck to begin in the second quarter of this year.
