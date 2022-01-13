Next-Gen Volvo VNR Electric Truck Has More Range, Faster Charging Capabilities

More on this:

1 Volvo FH Electric Truck Aces Efficiency Test, Runs 214 Miles on a Single Charge

2 Hydrogen-Electric Trucks Are a Breath of Fresh Air for Refuse Collection Services

3 Scania Puts Its First Fully Electric 70.5-Ton Truck on the Roads of Sweden

4 Current, the New Utility e-Truck, Goes to the Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow

5 Freightliner’s Electric Trucks Hit One Million Miles on the U.S. and Canadian Roads