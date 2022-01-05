Volvo FH Electric Truck Aces Efficiency Test, Runs 214 Miles on a Single Charge

Volvo Trucks has tested the performance of its FH heavy-duty electric truck on the Green Truck Route in Germany for the first time. The vehicle has successfully achieved a range of 345 km (214 miles), surpassing its official range – all while consuming up to 50 percent less energy than a comparable Volvo FH diesel truck.
Designed to transport goods from city to city, the FH Electric combines innovative tech with exceptional performance to provide low noise, efficient rides. The vehicle has a total weight of 40 metric tons (44 tons) and 490 kW of continuous power. It can be fitted with six battery packs to produce up to 540 kWh, which is enough to keep it running for up to 300 km (186 miles) without recharging.
However, the truck pushed its limits and surpassed this range during its first energy efficiency test. The FH Electric drove on a 343-km (213-mile) route designed for testing trucks in different conditions. The segment, located in Germany, includes narrow roads and hilly terrains, which were all conquered by the 40-tonne heavy-duty vehicle.
The truck managed to cover a total range of 345 km (214 miles) on a single charge, maintaining an average speed of 80 kph (50 mph). The test was performed on par with the 500-hp Volvo FH diesel truck. The FH Electric consumed 1.1 kWh per kilometer, which is half the energy consumption of a diesel-powered counterpart.
"These test results show that it is possible to drive up to 500 km during a regular work-day, with a short stop for charging, for example during lunch time," explains Tobias Bergman, Press Test Director at Volvo Trucks.
The recently-tested truck plays a significant role in Volvo's CO2-reduction strategy. The manufacturer hopes that by 2030, EVs will make up half of its truck sales. Volvo estimates that production of its new FH Electric will start in the second half of this year.
