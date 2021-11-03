Current, the New Utility e-Truck, Goes to the Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow

Although not nearly as flashy as mainstream auto events, local car shows that focus on clean energy, are a great opportunity for fleet managers, local officials, and vehicle manufacturers to get together and promote sustainable fuel alternatives. One of these events is the annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow, ready to surprise guests with some interesting premieres.
This annual event series was founded by Georgia Public Service Commission’s Vice Chairman Tim Echols, and features several stops across the state, where an outdoor commercial vehicle showcase is followed by educational seminars. The Roadshow in Macon is the second of three stops and will be held on campus, at the Mercer University, College of Engineering.
One of the event’s goals is to bring to the forefront a wide range of clean energy vehicle manufacturers, including propane, natural gas, and electric alternatives. Some of the companies showcasing their vehicles at this year’s show are based in Georgia, such as Club Car, Blue Bird, and Kia.
Blue Bird will present not just one, but two types of clean energy school buses. The Blue Bird Vision electric bus is equipped with a 155 kW battery that enables a 120-mile (193 km) range and can be fully charged in three hours. The Blue Bird 5th generation Vision propane bus, on the other hand, is a cost-saving alternative, in terms of fuel and maintenance. The Lion Electric bus, powered by an innovative single-speed electric powertrain, will also be showcased in the sustainable school bus line-up.
Attendees will also be able to take a closer look at the new Club Car Current, a small-wheel electric utility vehicle, launched earlier this year. Meant to fill the gap between full-size trucks and utility carts, or vans, this e-truck is powered by a 13.4 hp electric motor that can crank up to 35 mph (56 kph). Customers can opt for a pickup, flatbed or van box configuration, and the new EV also sports upgraded features, such as the dashboard, speedometer, and ventilation systems.
The show will also include a tour of Macon Transit Authority's new electric bus charging facility. The event will take place on November 17.
