Current, the New Utility e-Truck, Goes to the Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow

More on this:

1 Freightliner’s Electric Trucks Hit One Million Miles on the U.S. and Canadian Roads

2 Baidu Unveils Electric Robot Truck With Smart Cabin and Advanced Self-Driving Tech

3 Volvo Trucks Hits Milestone With the Largest U.S. Order of Electric Trucks

4 E-Truck Breaks World Record, Achieves Greatest Distance Traveled on a Single Charge

5 Now We’ve Heard It All: Even Vodka Is Climate-Neutral With the Help of e-Trucks