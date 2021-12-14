5 Now We’ve Heard It All: Even Vodka Is Climate-Neutral With the Help of e-Trucks

Scania Puts Its First Fully Electric 70.5-Ton Truck on the Roads of Sweden

Light electric trucks have started operating for a while now, but it’s time for medium and heavy-duty trucks to show off their abilities as well, proving that zero emissions can be perfectly compatible with high performance. 7 photos



The 70.5-ton e-truck will be operating on the roads of northern Sweden, between the cities of Pitea and Skelleftea, covering almost 50 miles (80 km). Wibax expects that, during the lifetime of this truck, more than 1,500 tons (1,400 tonnes) of CO2 emissions will be cut – a significant achievement that makes the Scania e-truck an essential asset.



This heavier zero-emissions truck will also act as a platform for further developing



Earlier this year, a large food retailer in Stockholm kWh .



As heavier e-trucks start to conquer the roads, the development of an adequate infrastructure also needs to accelerate, which is why Scania has joined forces with other partners as well, including the power company Skelleftea Kraft.



After developing a hybrid model and a fully electric version, Scandia is taking the next step by introducing a heavy-duty e-truck. This new vehicle weighs a total of 70.5 tons (64 tonnes), including the load and trailer, and will be operated by a major chemical supplier. Wibax has been making changes in order to become more sustainable for a long time, and this switch to an electric transportation vehicle is the biggest step in that direction so far.

