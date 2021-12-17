Hydrogen-Electric Trucks Are a Breath of Fresh Air for Refuse Collection Services

Hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks are slowly making their way in all parts of the world. They may not be as interesting and attractive as luxury electric cars, but their role in decreasing CO2 emissions for future transportation is just as important.
Conventional garbage trucks are something that most of us prefer to ignore, but apart from their important job, these vehicles have low fuel efficiency, a high level of CO2 emissions, and high maintenance costs. Plus, they are a nuisance in residential neighborhoods, because of the characteristic noise.
An American hydrogen technology company has teamed up with a Dutch company that specializes in zero-emissions refuse collection technology, to develop hydrogen-powered refuse collection trucks. Hyzon’s hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle platforms will be fitted with Geesinknorba’s refuse collection bodies, compaction mechanisms, and lifters. These innovative garbage trucks will be just as efficient as diesel ones, but will operate with zero emissions and zero noise.
“Sustainable refuse collection can have a significant impact on decarbonizing communities and improving quality of life in our residential neighborhoods,” said Hyzon CEO, Craig Knight. Geesinknorba is the largest provider of battery- and fuel-cell electric garbage trucks in Europe, with more than 7,500 vehicles operating in over 30 countries. Hyzon, on the other hand, is known for its capable hydrogen-powered trucks, which are efficient and robust enough to handle the specific operational requirements of refuse collection vehicles.
These types of vehicles that operate a hydraulic compaction system plus lifters work for many hours each day, which is a demanding type of activity for electric trucks. But there’s also an advantage – this activity allows a central refueling infrastructure, which makes operating a fleet of hydrogen electric trucks much easier.
The first client of the Hyzon-Geesinknorba hydrogen fuel cell garbage trucks is the government of Barcelona, because state agencies are typically early adopters of sustainable technologies. Under a three-year contract, over 300 trucks will be produced at Hyzon’s manufacturing plant in Groningen, Netherlands, and Geesinknorba’s facility in Emmeloord.
An American hydrogen technology company has teamed up with a Dutch company that specializes in zero-emissions refuse collection technology, to develop hydrogen-powered refuse collection trucks. Hyzon’s hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle platforms will be fitted with Geesinknorba’s refuse collection bodies, compaction mechanisms, and lifters. These innovative garbage trucks will be just as efficient as diesel ones, but will operate with zero emissions and zero noise.
“Sustainable refuse collection can have a significant impact on decarbonizing communities and improving quality of life in our residential neighborhoods,” said Hyzon CEO, Craig Knight. Geesinknorba is the largest provider of battery- and fuel-cell electric garbage trucks in Europe, with more than 7,500 vehicles operating in over 30 countries. Hyzon, on the other hand, is known for its capable hydrogen-powered trucks, which are efficient and robust enough to handle the specific operational requirements of refuse collection vehicles.
These types of vehicles that operate a hydraulic compaction system plus lifters work for many hours each day, which is a demanding type of activity for electric trucks. But there’s also an advantage – this activity allows a central refueling infrastructure, which makes operating a fleet of hydrogen electric trucks much easier.
The first client of the Hyzon-Geesinknorba hydrogen fuel cell garbage trucks is the government of Barcelona, because state agencies are typically early adopters of sustainable technologies. Under a three-year contract, over 300 trucks will be produced at Hyzon’s manufacturing plant in Groningen, Netherlands, and Geesinknorba’s facility in Emmeloord.