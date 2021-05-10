Newest Android Auto Version Drops the Last Bit of the Music App Everybody Loved

Google officially retired Google Play Music last year in an attempt to move everybody to YouTube Play Music, and since then, the company has been working on making the transition as smooth as possible, while also removing the integration of the original service from its other products.
For Android Auto users, Google Play Music has long been one of the best choices when it comes to media apps, simply because it had everything they needed and worked exactly like it was supposed to work. This is how Google Play Music became quite a popular app on Android Auto, so when Google decided to kill it off, many users just wanted to stick with it until the very last second.
The most recent update that brings Android Auto to version 6.4 is reportedly dropping the last reference to Google Play Music, therefore making this service a thing of the past once and for all.
So in other words, Google has completed the demise of Google Play Music on Android Auto, so its original music service is officially a relic in the car as well.
Needless to say, Google Play Music isn’t working anymore, and users are recommended to make the switch to YouTube Music. But on the other hand, it’s not a secret that as far as Android Auto users are concerned, YouTube Music isn’t necessarily the best way to go, as it still lacks some of the features originally bundled with Google Play Music and is often painfully slow, especially when it has to load large libraries in the car.
What this means is that some Google Play Music ended up migrating to other services such as the likes of Spotify and Deezer, both of which also offer Android Auto support.
So at the end of the day, the retirement of Google Play Music on Android Auto is now complete and users must accept that sticking with YouTube Music, Spotify, or other music services is the only option in the long term.
