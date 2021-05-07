NASA Curiosity Sends Back a 360 View of Mars While Atop of Mont Mercou

Google Wants Android Auto Users to Help Fix a Voice Command Error

Google has released a feedback form for Android Auto users, asking them to provide additional details on an error breaking down Google Assistant behind the wheel. 1 photo



Several users have confirmed on Google’s



Google originally asked for feedback on this problem in March, but the company has returned with a similar request a few hours ago, possibly as the bug reports that it received didn’t include enough information to help determine what’s causing the bug on Android Auto.



So now the company is calling for Android Auto users to help it figure out what’s happening by filling in a dedicated form and therefore submitting additional data on the Google Assistant issue. You can find more information about the survey and how to submit the bug report in this



In the meantime, Google is also giving the finishing touches to a new Android Auto app update, but don’t expect the upcoming version to resolve this problem. At the first glance, the



We still don't know what the new Android Auto update is supposed to bring to users, though Google has already been spotted testing a bunch of new features, including a connection troubleshooter. This new feature should help deal with problems caused by bad cables, therefore assisting users as they try to get Android Auto up and running.