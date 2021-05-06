This Android App Brings the Full Android Auto Experience to Phones

4 One More Top App Launches on Android Auto, Now Available for All Users

At this point, Google is offering two different versions of Android Auto , one that can run on the head unit in the car and an alternative that launches on the phone screen and which is particularly aimed at users whose stereo systems do not come with such capabilities. 11 photos



As compared to the full version of Android Auto, the phone experience is obviously more limited, though the basic functionality is still there. But of course, everything is configured in such a way that it makes sense on the smaller display of a mobile device.



A new app called



First and foremost, it’s important to know this is a car launcher that looks and feels like Android Auto on the head unit, but one of its major drawbacks is that it comes with a hefty price tag if you want to unlock all premium capabilities.



And there’s a chance you’ll want that, as they include speed camera warnings on the map and other exclusive features not available for free.



AutoZen offers turn-by-turn navigation powered by Mapbox, and it obviously allows you to get directions to a user-defined destination, see speed limits right on the map, and even control everything with voice commands. Like Android Auto, AutoZen allows you to make phone calls, send and receive messages, and get access to your calendar appointments to view your daily agenda.



