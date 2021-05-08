A New Android Auto Version Is Now Available with More Mysterious Improvements

Google has just released a new Android Auto version, but as per the company’s typical approach, no changelog is included, which means users will have to figure out what’s been improved on their own.
Android Auto 6.4 is therefore now available for download for everybody, though it’s very important to keep in mind that the rollout via the Google Play Store takes place gradually and the new version may not show up for all users just yet.
If you don’t want to wait for the new version to go live in the Google Play Store in your region, you can just download the Android Auto stand-alone APK installer from this page and therefore update to the latest version manually.
Google has been working on several important improvements for Android Auto lately, and there’s a chance version 6.4 continues the development in this regard.
For example, one of the highly anticipated Android Auto features is a connection troubleshooter that has first been spotted in version 6.3. As you’d normally expect from a troubleshooter, the purpose of this feature is specifically to help users deal with connection problems, and as Android Auto adopters certainly know, this is so something happening way too often in the car.
The new troubleshooter would not only be able to provide recommendations when connection problems are detected but also figure out when a low-quality cable is being used, therefore telling users to replace the cord. Bad cables are among the most common issues on Android Auto, so hopefully, this troubleshooter would help users get a more stable and reliable experience in the car.
For the time being, there’s no ETA as to when this feature is projected to go live, as Google clearly takes its time when it comes to its development. The company typically releases these software updates, such as the new version we’re getting today, specifically to address a series of problems, though as you can see, it’s up to users to discover what’s been fixed every time.
