Android Auto Users Asked to Help Improve the Weather Location Feature

The original Android Auto version came with a dedicated weather widget, and everybody really loved it, as it displayed the current temperature right on the home screen next to the calendar appointments. 1 photo



However, as many users have been complaining about lately, this weather indicator doesn’t always work exactly as expected, pretty much because the location doesn’t update in real time, and the information it shows only concerns a fixed address.



In many cases, the displayed temperature is stuck to the home address, no matter how far users actually are from this location, with Android Auto apparently failing to refresh the details and show accurate temperature data.



Users on Google’s forums reported the problem earlier this year, and several confirmed that the information displayed on their phones is different from the one on Android Auto, simply because the car app does not update the location.



The good news is that Google is actively working on figuring out what’s happening, so the company is now asking users to submit bug reports that should help the Android Auto team determine the cause of the problem.



Google is



You can join the conversation on the page linked above in order to help Google determine the problem and then release a fix.



