New ZF e-drives for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Are Small but Punchy

These units will arrive on the market with “excellent” power density and efficiency across the entire system, which is of course comprised of all essentials.
The overall system is comprised of the e-motor, power electronics, transmission, and software. Plus, the company promises additional flexibility with three base options across an optimized modular configuration concept.
The smaller and lighter compact design adds to resource-saving efforts, enabling a lower use of materials, and ZF aims to demonstrate its “technological leadership through product innovations” as it looks down on a huge industry order backlog for e-drives with an estimated volume of around €25 billion (almost $25.666 billion).
ZF presented its latest generation of ‘e-drives’ that can be used for both passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, in a bid to set new standards in terms of power density and energy efficiency. Plus, they are looking forward to anticipating new market requirements, with their new modules featuring “discrete package technology” for the power electronics, a new and highly integrated e-motor, a new coaxial reduction gearbox, and high-voltage converters (DC-DC).
The company makes technologies for the EV revolution – it reached a two–million e–motor milestone and has a high–voltage vehicle electric system with 800–volt technology set to enter series production by the end of the year. But now they aim to develop a “comprehensive product range for pure e-drives,” with “three basic systems that meet our customers' main requirements, namely efficiency, performance, and cost, even in the standard version,” as explained by Markus Schwabe, Product Line Manager Electrified Powertrain Systems.
ZF’s new generation of fully integrated e-drives will become available on the market in 2025, so exact figures are still some months away. Still, the company announced the units will be smaller (e-motor’s winding head is 50% smaller now, for example), lighter (10% less raw material gets processed), and more powerful – continuous e-motor power is now around 85% of peak figures.
