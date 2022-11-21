Electric vehicles were in their infancy back in the late 1990s, with the GM EV1 representing that era's best attempt at a series-production electric vehicle. Ongoing battery and powertrain developments enabled Tesla to make EVs cool in the late 2000s with the Roadster, then Mitsubishi and Nissan made EVs mainstream with the i-MiEV and Leaf.
Although battery and powertrain developments haven’t reached their maximum potential yet, current-generation electric vehicles are different animals from their humble predecessors. Take, for instance, the Model S Plaid which needs 1.99 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). The Rimac Never is even quicker, and it holds the record for the highest top speed of any electric vehicle. Only recently, the Croatian company got the Nevera to 256 miles per hour (412 kilometers per hour).
Turning out attention back to acceleration, there’s a new top dog in town. Automobili Pininfarina GmbH, which is headquartered in Germany rather than Italy where Pininfarina S.p.A. is based, have recorded 1.79 seconds to 60 miles per hour in their pure-electric hyper GT. The record-breaking feat is joined by four others for zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 1.86 seconds, to 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) in 4.49 seconds, to 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) in 4.75 seconds, and from 100 kph back to a standstill in 31 meters (101.7 feet).
The latter is an EV-specific world record for braking performance. The acceleration records, on the other hand, apply to series-production vehicles even though Automobili Pininfarina will build merely 150 units in total.
“Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low center of gravity are at the heart of this result,” explains Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer. “The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tires proven over many thousands of test miles, and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world.”
The Battista, named after Carrozzeria Pininfarina founder Battista Pininfarina, is priced at 2.2 million euros plus local taxes. At current exchange rates, that sum converts to 2,250,000 freedom eagles. Good for up to 476 kilometers (296 miles) as per WLTP testing, the Battista belts out 1,874 horsepower and an insane 1,726 pound-foot (2,340 Nm) at full chatter.
Turning out attention back to acceleration, there’s a new top dog in town. Automobili Pininfarina GmbH, which is headquartered in Germany rather than Italy where Pininfarina S.p.A. is based, have recorded 1.79 seconds to 60 miles per hour in their pure-electric hyper GT. The record-breaking feat is joined by four others for zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 1.86 seconds, to 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) in 4.49 seconds, to 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) in 4.75 seconds, and from 100 kph back to a standstill in 31 meters (101.7 feet).
The latter is an EV-specific world record for braking performance. The acceleration records, on the other hand, apply to series-production vehicles even though Automobili Pininfarina will build merely 150 units in total.
“Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low center of gravity are at the heart of this result,” explains Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer. “The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tires proven over many thousands of test miles, and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world.”
The Battista, named after Carrozzeria Pininfarina founder Battista Pininfarina, is priced at 2.2 million euros plus local taxes. At current exchange rates, that sum converts to 2,250,000 freedom eagles. Good for up to 476 kilometers (296 miles) as per WLTP testing, the Battista belts out 1,874 horsepower and an insane 1,726 pound-foot (2,340 Nm) at full chatter.