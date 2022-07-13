Pininfarina Battista Electric Hyper GT Enters Series Production at Cambiano R&D Hub

Italy’s most powerful supercar ever, the Battista hyper GT, has entered series production at a dedicated new Atelier space in Cambiano, Italy, where it is now being hand-crafted by a team of experts working in the bespoke 2,300 square meter facility.
No more than 150 units are to be commissioned for customers worldwide, each with 1,873 hp (1,900 ps) and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of torque, courtesy of four electric motors. In a straight line, the fully electric Battista can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in under 2 seconds, while 0-186 mph (300 kph) takes less than 12 seconds. As for its range on a single charge, that would be very respectable 311 miles (500 km).
It takes 10 weeks to assemble each Battista, while the hand-painted finish of the vehicle requires an extended 18-week schedule. Each car is assembled by 10 craftspeople, needing more than 1,250 hours to get the job done. For the exclusive Battista Anniversario, that time frame extends to 1,340 hours.
“With Battista we have an opportunity to bring true personalization and craftsmanship to an entirely new sector. Merging innovative technology with Pininfarina’s rich design heritage is a real privilege, using sustainable materials and processes that we will take forward and elevate with future projects,” said Sara Campagnolo, director of color and material design.
Customers visiting the Battista Atelier can choose between 128 million possible configurations for the colors, materials (like leather, Alcantara, aluminum etc.) and engravings. Meanwhile, as far as the ownership experience is concerned, buyers can choose between three comprehensive aftersales packages in Eccellenza, Futura and Eterna.
Eccellenza offers a five or 10-year exclusive maintenance program, while Futura provides an additional seven years of cover over the standard three-year warranty. As for Eterna, it offers a replacement body parts kit which can be specified while configuring the car.
Worldwide deliveries of the Battista are scheduled to commence this summer.
