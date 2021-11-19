4 MIT’s Self-Driving Boat Is a Futuristic Robotaxi on Water, Ready to Operate in Amsterdam

New Zeeland’s $6 Million E-Ferry, a First in the Southern Hemisphere, Can Hit 26 MPH

Despite significant delays caused by the global health crisis, East by West, a local ferry company in Wellington, New Zeeland, is only a few steps away from officially launching the country’s first electric ferry – a premiere for the entire Southern Hemisphere. 6 photos



The project began in 2018, with the purpose of eventually replacing East by West’s diesel catamarans. After the unexpected delays, the innovative ship finally started sea trials earlier this year, in August, and it looks like it will be ready for service by the end of the year. The 62-foot (19 meters) ferry can transport 135 passengers, while the company’s current ferries can only carry 99.



East by West Ferries’ managing director Jeremy Ward also told kW motors.



Ward also



New Zeeland’s pioneering e-ferry will take passengers from Wellington CBD to Days Bay, and Matiu/Somes Island.



