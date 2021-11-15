World’s Largest Clean Energy Cargo Ship Combines Sailing With Electric Propulsion

The answer for emissions-free shipping could be a combination of traditional building, navigation techniques, and modern propulsion technologies. Add to that sustainable resources for naval construction, and you’ve got a clean, sustainable ship that can successfully replace the giant cargo ships that are responsible for a big chunk of CO2 emissions.
Ceiba is the name of what will soon become the world’s largest clean cargo ship. Sailcargo is gearing up to launch the flagship of a future fleet, set to revolutionize freight transportation. The 150-foot (46 meters) vessel is built of wood and powered by sails, but also features an electric engine, for extra power on its long journeys.
Designed as a three-masted topsail schooner, inspired by traditional boats, Ceiba features a sail area that’s big enough to allow it to move even in very light winds, while also being easy to maneuver during challenging weather conditions. It’s also equipped with an auxiliary electric engine that kicks in when extra power is needed. The batteries will be charged either from solar panels or with the regenerative energy resulted from the dual propellers acting as underwater turbines.
The zero-emission vessel is currently being built in Costa Rica, at the world’s first regenerative shipyard in this region. All the lumber for the ship’s construction is sustainably sourced, and Sailcargo also launched tree planting and reforestation programs.
Ceiba will be able to transport 250 tons of goods, and its future sisters will incorporate more innovative propulsion technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, and algae biofuel.
The clean energy cargo ship will make its debut as a coffee carrier. Sailcargo has recently partnered with Café William, to transport coffee beans from South America to Sherbrooke, in Quebec, Canada. This will be a world premiere not only in the coffee industry, but also for shipping in general.
The zero-emissions sailing boat, a trailblazer for sustainable shipping, is set to enter service in 2023.
