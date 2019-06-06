New York Woman Locks Keys Inside Car, Calls 911 With False Claim to Get Help

Locking your keys inside your car might seem like a crisis to you, but it’s anything but that for the police. Lying about it to the cops so they can get to you faster is even worse.

Whenever a caller reports a child in danger, police tend to respond very fast – and it turns out that this is exactly the kind of reaction Wright was counting on. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed that there was no child locked inside the car. The woman was placed in handcuffs… eventually.



“Upon further investigation it was found the defendant did not have a child locked in her car but said she did to get emergency services faster because she locked her keys in her car,” the police report notes.



She doesn’t get any points for her honesty, though – nor any leniency from the cops for it.



“When told she was under arrest on the charge of falsely reporting, Wright refused to place her hands behind her back and continued to pull her arms away, police allege. She was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police wrote,” the publication informs.



Eventually, Wright was arrested and charged with one count of falsely reporting an incident and one count of resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.



