Dad Builds Wooden VW Beetle for Daughter, Travels with It from Peru to NYC

When you’re a parent, your child’s desire is your command. Bienvenido Ortega, from Lima, Peru, has spent the last 4 years of his life trying to build his daughter’s dream car. 4 photos



Once the car was completed, this loving dad set out to honor the second part of the promise he made his daughter Eneli, when she was just 13: personally drive the car from Peru to New York, where she’s been living for years.



A few days ago, Ortega made it into Florida, according to his



“Inside of me there's the power of having to hug my kids in New York and celebrate the 15th birthday of my daughter, even though she is already 20,” Ortega says. “In fact, if I arrive to New York when she's already married and I have a grandchild, I will take her out and celebrate her 15th birthday party like a princess with her wooden car, just like I promised.”



Once he gives Eneli her present, Ortega will return to Lima, where he has a pregnant wife waiting for him.



The Beetle is actually the second car Ortega built for his daughter: the first one was completed in 2017 but only took him as far as Columbia before breaking down. This time, he seems to have more luck. And, once you have seen the footage, you will have to admit that the work he put into it is exquisite. It might not make for a very comfortable ride, but it sure is nice looking at!



