New Update: Android Auto 11.5 Now Available for Download

Android Auto 11.5 has just landed in the production channel after approximately one week in the beta phase.
Google has started the public rollout of Android Auto version 11.5 through the Google Play Store, but as per the company's approach, users will receive the update in stages.
The approach allows the company to monitor the update's reliability and gradually improve the availability as it determines a reduced likelihood of bugs.
It's not a surprise that Android Auto 11.5 ships without a changelog, as Google rarely shares new release information for app updates. The company typically mentions Android Auto updates in separate blog posts whenever the new releases come with significant changes.
However, while Android Auto 11.5 is now available for download without release notes, we already know that big changes are on their way to users worldwide.
One of the biggest concerns the introduction of AI-powered message summaries via Google Assistant. If you're using Google Assistant to read your messages, you probably know the assistant can do this for every message you receive while driving. The feature comes in extremely handy, especially because drivers don't have to pick up their phones to read a new message.
However, the message-reading experience can become a double-edged sword as the number of messages landing on your Android device keeps increasing. Google Assistant needed more efficient and distraction-free message-reading support, so the search giant turned to artificial intelligence to run the task.
Using AI, Google Assistant can now create message summaries of long chats or busy group conversations, providing the driver only with the essential tidbits. Google Assistant no longer reads every single message from the same person but processes the chat and creates a summary that includes the essential information. The driver is provided with relevant message replies, including options to share the ETA when a contact asks for the arrival time.
Android Auto is also getting other improvements, including support for the icon set and the wallpaper on the mobile device. The data is automatically imported, eventually creating more consistency between the smartphone and the media receiver in the car. The feature currently supports only Samsung devices, but Google could expand it to more Android OEMs in the coming months.
Meanwhile, if you want to download Android Auto 11.5 without waiting, you only need to get the APK installer and save it on your device. Navigate to the file's location and tap the installer to begin the update. If you have never installed an Android app manually, you must enable sideloading, which requires special permissions to install apps from non-Google Play Store sources. The process takes only a few seconds and doesn't require users to remove the previous Android Auto version running on their devices, as the update replaces the existing files automatically.
The approach allows the company to monitor the update's reliability and gradually improve the availability as it determines a reduced likelihood of bugs.
It's not a surprise that Android Auto 11.5 ships without a changelog, as Google rarely shares new release information for app updates. The company typically mentions Android Auto updates in separate blog posts whenever the new releases come with significant changes.
However, while Android Auto 11.5 is now available for download without release notes, we already know that big changes are on their way to users worldwide.
One of the biggest concerns the introduction of AI-powered message summaries via Google Assistant. If you're using Google Assistant to read your messages, you probably know the assistant can do this for every message you receive while driving. The feature comes in extremely handy, especially because drivers don't have to pick up their phones to read a new message.
However, the message-reading experience can become a double-edged sword as the number of messages landing on your Android device keeps increasing. Google Assistant needed more efficient and distraction-free message-reading support, so the search giant turned to artificial intelligence to run the task.
Using AI, Google Assistant can now create message summaries of long chats or busy group conversations, providing the driver only with the essential tidbits. Google Assistant no longer reads every single message from the same person but processes the chat and creates a summary that includes the essential information. The driver is provided with relevant message replies, including options to share the ETA when a contact asks for the arrival time.
Android Auto is also getting other improvements, including support for the icon set and the wallpaper on the mobile device. The data is automatically imported, eventually creating more consistency between the smartphone and the media receiver in the car. The feature currently supports only Samsung devices, but Google could expand it to more Android OEMs in the coming months.
Meanwhile, if you want to download Android Auto 11.5 without waiting, you only need to get the APK installer and save it on your device. Navigate to the file's location and tap the installer to begin the update. If you have never installed an Android app manually, you must enable sideloading, which requires special permissions to install apps from non-Google Play Store sources. The process takes only a few seconds and doesn't require users to remove the previous Android Auto version running on their devices, as the update replaces the existing files automatically.