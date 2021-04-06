New Toyota GR 86 Gets Badass Widebody Conversion in Tuner Render, Wing Sits Tall

The Rosa Bag Is What Happens When Cars Die and Go to Heaven

One day. That's how long it took the internet to come up with a widebody rendering of the 2022 Toyota GR 86 . And while these pixels might serve as eye candy, there's definitely an extra layer to the work. 15 photos



As such, the Toyota was gifted with a widebody kit that easily makes it stand out. Up front, we get a front apron extension building on the factory styling by linking the generous overfenders. As for the rear overfenders, these clearly show a floating design while packing air intakes.



And don't let that meaty wing steal all the attention: make sure to leave some of it for the side skirt extensions, okay?



In fact, here's how digital artist Vishnu Suresh, who is responsible for the work, describes the process: "As Toyota revealed the new GR 86 yesterday, I thought of working on it, as there was only one notable appearance change compared to the BRZ, namely front bumper. I already had the BRZ model from [fellow pixel master] flathat3d, so I updated it."



While the two Japanese automakers already brought big improvements to the cabin of the second-generation Toyobaru, this digital creation sports a pair of Recaro bucket seats up front, with a half-cage sitting behind them for a full track attire. As for the carbon sprinkled over the door mirror caps and the upper section of the wing, it is on the house.



Now, as we mentioned earlier today when talking about a 2D rendering that gifts the new Gazoo Racing 86 with



Make no mistake, though; these car lovers will have their way thanks to the aftemarket industry, and the pixel portrait sitting before us serves as a preview.



While we still don't know the pricing for any of the sports cars, you can expect these to kick off at around $30.000. After all, affordability was one of the main factors that made the



Editor's note: Factory model pictured alongside the widebody rendering in the image gallery. Factory model pictured alongside the widebody rendering in the image gallery.