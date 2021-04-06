New Toyota 86 Gets Design Fix, Looks More Genuine in Digital Makeover

It's been five months since Subaru revealed the second iteration of the BRZ, and we can finally enjoy its Toyota sibling, which now bears the GR 86 nameplate. Well, it's no secret that the said wait has led many enthusiasts to believe the styling of the two would be more differentiated, and the rendering we have here comes to address this.
With the average new car design becoming angrier and angrier over the past decade, the bulk of the Toyota lineup, which obviously involves non-sporty proposals, easily illustrates this trend.
Heck, if we take your average Corolla, we'll notice its front end appears meaner than that of the new Gazoo Racing 86, which is why this quick digital exercise comes to mix the two—pixel tip to carfrontswaps for bringing the two Toyotas together in the rendering.
At least from where we're standing, the pixel doodle serves more of a conceptual role than actually improving the compact sports car's appearance. In other words, we prefer the original styling cues to the Corolla design, but we respect the latter's power to enhance the brand identity of the 2022 GR 86.
And while we're comparing to two, we'll remind you that they only convinced 12,600 customers last year. That is the global number, with 64 percent of the sales going to Toyota; the fact that the carmaker has a tradition with the 86 nameplate certainly helped.
Nevertheless, the second iteration of the Toyobaru project comes to address two of the original's greatest drawbacks. For starters, the flat-four engine's displacement has grown from 2.0 to 2.4 liters, boosting the output of the Toyota model to 235 PS (232 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of twist.
And with the dimensions and scale footprint remaining close to that of the replaced model (+30 lbs/13.6 kg), the 0-62 mph/100 kph sprint goes from 7.4 to 6.3 seconds; we're not sure if that involves the six-speed manual or the automatic, though.
Then there's the cabin, which looks like it has received a massive improvement. There's a 7.0-inch display in the instrument cluster, while the more horizontally-themed dashboard is a nod to how the cylinders are arranged.
Besides, with torsional rigidity having grown by a massive 50%, we can expect the handling, which was the main asset of the sports car, to be even more engaging. So yes, there are plenty of assets that should allow the newcomer to keep the sports car banner up.
